Now is a good time to plant sunflowers seeds in the garden for a beautiful fall bouquet.
Sunflowers, or Helianthus annuus, are typically not sold in pots because they don't usually survive being transplanted into the garden. So buy sunflower seeds to sow directly into the soil.
In the past, there were only a few varieties of sunflowers, including the ideal large-growing yellow sunflower called Mammoth. Recently, there has been an explosion of variety on the market.
To see a wide selection of sunflowers, browse a seed catalog from your favorite company. A few notable varieties include Pro Cut White Nite, which blooms a very pale yellow flower; Strawberry Blonde, which has an incredible display of red petals fading outward toward the tips to a pale yellow; and the Teddy Bear variety, a squatty plant that grows only 8 to 12 inches tall and resembles a large marigold more than a sunflower.
Sunflowers are great to incorporate into your garden for aesthetic purposes, but they also are a great teaching tool for youngsters and a way to get them outside.
One plant can be used to help teach the five senses. You can see the vibrant yellow flowers and dark green foliage. You can hear the bees rustling around the flowers. You can feel the roughness of the stalks and foliage. You can smell the flower. And, if you harvest and roast the seeds, you can taste the plant as well.
This seemingly simple fall flower is a wonderful addition to the landscape. Whether you plant the new varieties or stick to the traditional ones, use them as a teaching tool or in a bouquet, sunflowers will put a smile on anyone’s face.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram, @rouses_horticulture.