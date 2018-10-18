Everything about Katherine Spaht's garden is a reflection of who she is.
From its pristine condition to numerous religious symbols, from statues representing her grandchildren to an eclectic organization of carefully placed plantings combined with areas of lush flowing greenery, the garden is her own little paradise.
Spaht, who taught at the LSU Law School for 36½ years, and her husband, Paul, an attorney, bought their Garden District home in 1977. Then, they were too busy with work and children to do much with the overgrown yard, so they mainly cut and cleaned the property and built a fence around the backyard.
Later that year, the Spahts hired two young men who were finishing their degrees in landscape architecture from LSU to design and plant the front yard.
"That was the first iteration of the front yard," she said. "Some of it is still there, but we have done a lot since then."
For the past 40 years, landscape architect Pete Newton and assistant Craig Rhodes have designed and maintained the Spaht yard. The front is now completely planted with ground cover and sasanquas interspersed with seasonal color. For decades, caladiums with green and white leaves have filled the yard from May until September.
"We redid the beds out front because nothing would grow under the oak trees," she said. "We got rid of all of the grass except that between the sidewalk and the street."
Four swings, painted green to match the shutters on the house, hang from live oaks on the east side of the front yard. The swings were put up for the Spahts' seven grandchildren but are constantly in use by neighborhood children passing by with their parents and baby sitters. Billowing from the trees are streamers, the first of which went up as party decorations.
"I have kept them because the grandchildren love them," Spaht said. "I change the colors seasonally. I like them because they are fanciful."
The gate of a white picket fence opens to the backyard lined with crape myrtles on the east and tall holly trees to the south. Deep flower beds have permanent plantings of azaleas, ligularia, a smattering of herbs and other native shrubs with masses of annuals like coleus from summer into fall.
"I plant the coleus in June and prune them several times so they will last," Spaht said.
When the couple's children were young, the backyard had lots of grass to play on. Since they've left home, Newton expanded the beds and eliminated some of the lawn.
Paul Spaht's cousin, Cary Saurage, designed a deck that's accessible from the living room through French doors. A crape myrtle that replaced one that fell during Hurricane Gustav centers the deck, which is full of pots of flowering plants. Some are planted for color, others just to see how they will do.
"This time of the year, I like plants that attract hummingbirds and butterflies," Spaht said.
A brick patio connects the den to the deck, which creates a rotating flow from the living room to the deck to the patio to the den, she said.
One of Spaht's favorite additions is a large arbor with a massive brick fireplace where her grandchildren love to roast marshmallows. During the "comfortable" months, the Spahts often entertain in the arbor and dine there. The top of the arbor is covered with white Confederate jasmine, which perfumes the air.
For years, the Spahts had cherry and oak trees on their western property line. After Hurricane Gustav, they cut down those trees and replaced them with citrus trees and a fig tree.
The citrus trees line up beside a concrete basketball court built by a previous owner of the home. The Spahts' two sons and their friends still play on two regulation goals and one shorter goal when they visit.
Among the plantings are statues representing each one of the Spaht grandchildren including a baby boy expected in December.
"They all know which one is theirs. I have statues of saints and statues of grandchildren, but there is no confusion which ones are which," she said, laughing. "One thing you can say is that my grandchildren are not saints."