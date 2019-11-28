ST. FRANCISVILLE — Kyle and Jeanne Robinson have found their own little piece of heaven in the wide open spaces of West Feliciana Parish.
Kyle Robinson grew up on plenty of land for hunting and fishing, so when the couple learned they were expecting a third baby, they knew it was time to start their own country life.
The Robinsons bought 10 acres in the new Glynns Lane development on the outskirts of St. Francisville and contacted their friend and architect Rachel Dansky.
"Rachel came to look at the property and instantly said 'modern farmhouse,'" Jeanne Robinson said. "Right then I knew that we were on the same track."
The couple's home is one of five on the Friends of the West Feliciana Library Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 7.
The design of their two-story home owes much to the parish's hilly terrain.
"We built up instead of out due to the steep gullies we have on the property," Robinson said. "The land really dictated the style and placement of the house."
The home has an open plan centered on the living room/dining room/kitchen, where the cathedral ceiling soars more than 20 feet to exposed beams overhead.
Tall windows fill the space with warm light, which reflects off the walls, painted White Dove, a color used in most of the rest of the home. From two balconies, you can look down into the room.
Wide plank white oak floors add to the light, bright feel.
"I tried to keep everything clean and classic," said Robinson, who did the decorating. "I wanted materials that would endure for decades."
The main room is entered through a foyer just large enough for a spinet piano and a display of Robinson's extensive bird and botanic print collection, which she's used in several rooms of the house.
"I didn't realize how many birds I had, but birds are very fitting for St. Francisville because of the connection to Audubon," she said. John James Audubon lived in the area while producing some of the paintings in his "Birds of America" series.
A favorite family piece — the dining room table Kyle Robinson made — anchors the main room, thanks to the architect. Dansky took measurements and designed a spot between the living room and kitchen especially for the table and upholstered dining chairs.
Two sets of French doors open to the wraparound back porches, one of Jeanne Robinson's treasured spots.
"We enjoy many evenings taking in the landscape from our rocking chairs," she said. "Every morning we have a visit from three or four does skipping around."
In the kitchen, a nod to modern style comes in the stainless appliances and on the top of the island, the base of which is painted light blue. Dansky's husband, David Dansky, built the cabinets and the fireplace mantel.
Just off the kitchen is a guest bathroom and an office that doubles as a small downstairs playroom for Major, 7; Eloise, 5, and Burns, 3. A breakfast nook separates the back of the kitchen from the utility room, pantry, dog room and mud room.
The master bedroom, with a wall of windows that look out on the couple's 10 acres, is downstairs, while the children's are upstairs, which also houses a playroom landing, where all of the toys are kept.
Josh Guillory, of Guillory Builders in New Roads, was the contractor on the project.
Friends of the West Feliciana Library
Christmas Tour of Homes
A fundraiser for the West Feliciana Library
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
WHERE: St. Francisville and surrounding area
TICKETS: $30 in advance in St. Francsiville at the West Feliciana Library, 5114 Burnett Road; The Conundrum, 11917 Ferdinand St.; eventbrite.com. $35 on tour day at the homes
INFORMATION: (318) 348-6660 or (225) 635-3364
DETAILS: On tour will be the homes of Jeanne and Kyle Robinson, 9385 Glynns Lane; Haaga and Patrick Michaelson, 13960 Dogwood Trace; Claude Barron, 4879 Leonard St.; Emily and Britain Miller, 7380 La. 421; and historic Virginia, completely restored by Karry and Doug Hosford, 9838 Royal St. The library will be open for story hours and other activities on tour day.