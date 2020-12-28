The Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization, in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, held its first community toy giveaway on Dec. 19 in Baton Rouge.
The organization gave toys to 68 families and 115 children. OMG volunteers were joined by Lettuce Greaux Kidz, Missy Radio and The Beta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Civic association group elects officers, board
New officers for 2021 were elected by the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations during on an online meeting held Nov. 23.
Officers are: President Ed Lagucki (Palm Hills subdivision), Vice President Sherry Guarisco (Central Highlands subdivisions), Treasurer Monty McNutt (Old Jefferson subdivision) and Secretary Margrett Fels (Oakbrook subdivision). Board members are: Roby Shields (Hidden Oak), Adrienne Bowser (Riverbend), Angela White (Southern Heights), Andrew Kuyoro (Villa Del Rey) and Debra Simino (Sherwood Forest).
The federation is a 48-year-old nonprofit umbrella organization representing homeowner, civic, property owners and condo associations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. The federation coordinates between its member associations and local government on issues that impact property values, quality of life and the character of residential neighborhoods. It sponsors educational workshops and participates in municipal planning and other parish initiatives.
For more information or to become a member, visit fgbrca.org.