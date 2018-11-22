Holiday cactuses are a popular group of plants this time of year, often given as a present and used for decorating in the home.
These plants are true epiphytes, meaning they don't grow in soil but rather perched in trees — they are native to the rainforests of Brazil — with their roots in the pockets of decaying organic matter lodged in the cavities. This explains much about how we need to care for these plants to keep them healthy.
Two different species comprise what we refer to as the holiday cactus. Schlumbergera truncate, considered to be the Thanksgiving cactus, and the Schlumbergera russellian, the Christmas cactus, are the original species, though many breeders have begun to hybridize the two.
The Thanksgiving cactus is distinguished by its sharp teeth-like edges on the flat stem joints, while the Christmas cactus is characterized by softer, rounded scallops on the edges of its flat stems.
A Christmas cactus can easily be purchased in bloom during the holiday season. The flower color options are many, including red, magenta, pink, rose, lavender, white, salmon, pale gold and orange. It's normal for the plant to rapidly drop flower buds after bringing it home. This is more common if the plant was growing outside at the nursery then brought indoors.
This plants needs a lot of light to grow indoors, so place it on a window sill or near a bright window. Watering can be a bit tricky, but, generally, when the soil surface is dry, it’s time to water again. Remember, these holiday cactuses are not desert cactuses. If the plant is allowed to dry out too much, more flowers will drop.
As spring approaches and the danger of a frost has passed, you may consider bringing your holiday cactus outside and placing it in full to partial shade with some morning sun.
Getting your holiday cactus to bloom again next year is simple. This plant is triggered to bloom by long nights or getting more than 12 hours of darkness and temperatures below 65 degrees. Starting in late September, place the plant outside, which should give it the temperature as well as the long nights needed to re-bloom. Keep the plant out of the light from a porch or street light, which could interrupt flower initiation.