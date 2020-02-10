The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association kicks off its 2020 series of gardening presentations with talks on mid-size trees for south Louisiana and organic gardening on Feb. 20 at the East Baton Rouge Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
The talks, scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Louisiana Master Gardener Kathy Morris will give the first presentation, “Mid-Size Trees for South Louisiana,” which will offer advice on selecting trees and proper planting.
In the second presentation, “Organic Gardening,” Louisiana Master Gardener Claire Fontenot will give the basics of how to garden organically without using commercial pesticides and fertilizer.
Fontenot has served as volunteer coordinator at the BREC Independence Park Botanic Garden for the past 18 years and has also volunteered at the Windrush Gardens at the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens at Burden.
For additional information on the library series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.