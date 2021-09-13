The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on native and commercial soils, fertilizer basics, and cool-season lawn and garden care on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The talks, scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener Kerry Hawkins will discuss native and commercial soils, fertilizer basics and other additive options. Hawkins will highlight the importance of preparation and a good foundation for horticultural success.
Louisiana Master Gardener Leo Broders will follow with a talk on cool-season lawn and garden care, covering what can be done to get your lawn and garden safely through the winter and ready for reemergence in spring.
On Oct. 7, presentations on bulbs, corms, rhizomes and tubers, and trees for south Louisiana will be held at the EBR Jones Creek Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road.
For additional information on the 2021 East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.