From colorful poinsettias to Christmas trees, mistletoe to Christmas cactus, there are lots of beautiful plants you can use to spruce up and decorate your home.
You can also find lots of evergreen materials, such as holly, pine, fir, spruce, boxwood, magnolia and arborvitae, in addition to herbs, in the natural landscape that can be turned into swags, wreaths and garland for the holiday season.
Poinsettias are not only the most popular plant sold during the Christmas holidays, they are the bestselling potted plant in the United States.
The holiday favorite is native to Mexico, where Franciscan monks utilized the plants in their Nativity processions. Poinsettias also were used to make red and purple dyes for clothing and textiles. Montezuma, the last Aztec emperor, was said to have caravans of poinsettias shipped to the capital city of Teotihuacan.
The plants came to the U.S. in the early 1820s and '30s, shipped by Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, to his home in South Carolina. A passionate botanist, Poinsett shared them at Christmas with friends and family.
Poinsettias gained popularity in the early 1900s when a grower, Paul Ecke, developed the first poinsettia that could be grown indoors in pots. He used to sell them by the roadsides in Hollywood.
Poinsettias have come a long way since the early 1900s. Today, there are hundreds of varieties. Over the years, breeders learned to grow shorter, sturdier plants with a wide variety of colors, shapes and bract arrangements and that are more tolerant of low light.
And, while red is still the most popular color, accounting for 75% of all sale, white and pink have also become customer favorites. Today, you can find poinsettias in a spectrum of color from salmon and apricot to yellow and cream, as well as speckled and marbled varieties.
Growers have learned to use light manipulation, hormones and improved watering systems to push the limits of the plants.
Jeff Kuehny, director of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, evaluates poinsettia varieties for Burden’s Annual Poinsettia Show and Sale. Each year, he receives cuttings of new varieties from global breeders and then grows the cuttings for evaluation and research. This year, over 50 poinsettia varieties will be on display at the Botanic Gardens Pavilion.
The LSU AgCenter has collaborated again this year with local growers at Color Division of Clegg’s Nursery to evaluate the same varieties and sell through their retail stores. You can find some of the fan favorite varieties, such as Frozen, Prestige Early Red, Early Polly's Pink and multiple colors of Princettias.
Christmas trees are also a big part of our holiday décor.
These days, about 98% of Christmas trees in the United States are grown on farms, with approximately 77 million trees in production on 1 million acres each year. The trees take six to eight years to mature on those farms, most of which are in California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.