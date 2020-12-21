March 30 is the deadline to submit photos for possible inclusion in the LSU AgCenter's 2022 Get It Growing calendar.
“We’re asking photographers (professional and amateur) to submit their best full-color photos of lawns, gardens, flowers, trees and vegetables,” said project coordinator Elma Sue McCallum.
About 40 photos will be selected for the calendar, she said.
Twelve photos will be featured as full-page images for each month, and one will be used on the cover, she said. The rest will be used throughout the calendar.
Photographers chosen for the featured monthly pages will receive five copies of the calendar; other contributors will receive two copies of the calendar.
All images must be the original work of the photographer submitting the image. Each person is asked to limit their entries to 25 or fewer of their best photos.
Submission guidelines can be found at LSUAgCenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar.
The 2021 edition of the calendar, which includes monthly gardening tips and other information based on Louisiana’s climate zones, is for sale at LSUAgCenter.com/OnlineStore.
The current edition includes a feature on oak trees, a guide to Louisiana Super Plants and an illustrated guide on pollinating vegetables.