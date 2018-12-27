While Margo Abadie Gerald's home is formal with lots of antique furniture and china on display, it is very much a welcoming place for her family to gather.
Children and grandchildren, along with Annie, the family's fourth rescue dog, have plenty of space both indoors and out to play.
And even though the blue and white china Gerald has been collecting for years is showcased in every room, the home she shares with husband, Mike, owner of Mike Gerald's Trailer Depot, is no museum.
The couple's Oakbrook subdivision house is still home base for their two daughters and their husbands — Amanda and Ryan Juneau and Janai and J.J. Sharkey, who live in Central with their children — and son Myers Namie, who comes with his wife, Shauna, and three children from Lake Charles for every LSU home game and most holidays. It makes for a busy household with as many as 17 at a time spending the weekend when the Tigers are playing.
At the front of the home are two bedrooms, one decorated for Gerald's two Lake Charles grandsons and a nearby bedroom for their parents. For her granddaughter, Gerald created a special spot in the small sitting room adjoining the master bedroom. There are also two guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house and plenty of cots the Geralds import from their house on False River when they have a crowd.
"I want to be sure to use every bit of space in the house," Gerald said.
The front door of the home opens to a foyer with the formal dining room on the left and, to the rear, the living room with a fireplace, built-in cabinets, a Welsh dresser and a breakfront, all filled with her china.
Gerald began collecting the blue and white china in the 1980s on her first trip to England as a graduate student. Her collection grew and expanded on return visits to teach there over some seven years and now includes crystal and china with themes of birds, fruit and flowers.
"I even have blue and white plates in the boathouse of a place we have in New Roads. I decorated with plates and pieces that I could not fit in my house," said Gerald, who has taught for many years in the graduate program in the LSU School of Social Work.
And how does casual life function among the hundreds of pieces of fine china and porcelain?
"We have lots of tea parties," Gerald said. "We tell the stories that go with the pieces so the children will remember. We want the kids to really love and enjoy being here."
Louver doors from the living room open to the kitchen with both breakfast and keeping areas. The kitchen originally had stained cypress cabinets, but after 20 years, the couple lightened the look by painting them white.
Floors in the foyer, dining room and living room are wide plank pine, while the kitchen is floored in brick. Oriental rugs provide both comfort and color.
"I like Oriental rugs because they last," Gerald said. "I have to have something that will hold up with kids and dogs."
In the rooms where the grandchildren hang out, chairs and sofas are upholstered in Sunbrella fabric, which is sturdy enough to use outdoors.
"I want the rooms to be nice but not fussy," she said. "I want it so the kids can use them."
The couple closed in a back porch off both the living room and kitchen to create a sun room that opens to the large backyard with a pool and patio area.
The two-car garage got somewhat of a makeover by adding a porcelain floor and a bar with seating and dining areas accessible from the pool. While there's still enough space to park a car, the couple now has lots more room for entertaining.
Behind the garage is a completely covered and equipped outdoor kitchen, where Gerald likes to prepare most meals during family and holiday weekends.
"The adults go to the games, and I stay home with the grandchildren and do the cooking," she said, adding, "which I love to do."
The wood-burning fireplace in the outdoor kitchen makes it usable even during cold winter days, especially on Christmas Eve, when Gerald prepares family favorites, like shrimp and grits and fried chicken, in large cast iron skillets.
Tucked away in a corner of the outdoor kitchen is the grandchildren's freezer, filled with only ice cream and snowballs. "What happens at Grandma's stays at Grandma's," reads the sign hanging near it.