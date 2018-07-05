Visit Tricia and Ed Henderson and you're likely to end up in their backyard — even in winter.
But the lush garden setting wasn't always that way.
When the couple moved to their Eastland subdivision home in 1975, a chain-link fence corralled the small backyard where only one crape myrtle and a stand of pyracantha grew.
Friend Joe Couch, who had just gotten a degree in landscape architecture from LSU, helped them make a plan.
"He told us the basic things to do," says Tricia Henderson, a retired speech pathologist.
Down came the chain-link fence and up went a tall wooden fence with Gothic-style posts, appealing to Tricia Henderson's desire for a little decoration.
Couch also recommended planting holly fern and mahonia to fill in the open spaces.
"I asked Joe, 'Are we going to need to cut the crape myrtle down?' " Tricia Henderson says. "He said, 'Tricia, the crape myrtle is all you have."
Several years later, the Hendersons hired architect Henry Carville to design a family room at the rear of their home, where there had been louver doors and a screened area. Carville's plan called for walls of windows, leading contractor Frank Culotta to warn Tricia Henderson she wouldn't have any place to put her furniture.
"Watch me!" she recalls telling Culotta.
Those windows, and windows in every room in the home, look out on what is now their verdant backyard garden, the spot where the Hendersons spend their time when weather permits.
Only a step down from the family room, the backyard has become an extension of their home. At the center is a patio, with a wooden swing and Adirondack chairs where the couple can watch the sunset and moon rise through the trees.
"I'm not happy when it rains too many days and I can't come out," Tricia Henderson says.
And, while it has all come together nicely, she confesses she has no real plan for her garden.
"I just started picking things," she says. "I pick plants for the color and structure. Most of the time I don't even know their names."
Several beds in the backyard are lined with interesting rocks, including large pieces of limestone brought back from trips to North Alabama, where Ed Henderson grew up. Over the years, the Hendersons planted trees, including a cypress tree that now shades the entire backyard. Next to it is a Bradford pear in full bloom every spring.
Gravel pathways separate the sections of the garden, as well as a small garden on the north side of the home between the porte-cochère and the backyard. The Hendersons' four grandchildren love to play on the pathways and among the plants.
And the couple's green thumbs don't stop in the backyard.
In the front yard, large beds line both sides of the center walkway and the front of the house. These beds are filled with perennials interspersed with colorful blooming zinnias, which Tricia Henderson cuts and brings into the house all summer.
To one side are four large crape myrtles.
"The best thing about crape myrtles is the shape of the trunks," says Ed Henderson, a retired LSU professor who has his own small vegetable garden in two raised beds on the other side of the driveway.
While she had little experience in gardening, Tricia Henderson says she has grown to love it.
As a girl growing up in Alexandria, she says she and her mother watched a neighbor who practically lived in her yard.
"We would say, 'There goes Sylvia back in her garden," Tricia Henderson recalls. "It's hard to believe, but I'm Sylvia now."