You might not know that pineapples are bromeliads. So is Spanish moss.
Get up close with many members of this tropical family when the Bromeliad Society of Baton Rouge hosts the Southwest Bromeliad Show and Sale on Sept. 15-16.
Hours for the free show are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Holiday Inn South, 9940 Airline Highway.
The Southwest Bromeliad Guild consists of seven societies from Louisiana and Texas with the mission of promoting these fantastic plants. There will be a judged show and a sale to include vendors from Florida and Texas as well as member sales from Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Guild members will be on hand to answer questions about growing and mounting plants as well as to help with selections for patio and pool areas. Some also can be grown indoors and are used in terrariums with frogs and reptiles. Some bromeliads are known as air plants and do not require soil to thrive.