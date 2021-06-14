Lacey Brandt Lamy is unapologetically traditional, especially when it comes to her home.
The massive live oak in the front yard and the early 1970s' floor plan sold Lamy and her husband, Reid, on the Tara subdivision home they bought in 2016.
"I like separate rooms," Lamy said. "I don't want a big open room with white everything. I like color and texture and fabric."
She filled the home with family pieces and items she found at estate sales and on Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace.
"I like old things, things from family members or people I don't even know, things that carry a story," Lamy said. "I encourage people to embrace family items instead of going out and buying things made of particle board."
And, when it comes to family, Lamy's is restaurant royalty.
Her maternal grandfather, the late Bob Yarbro owned three iconic local restaurants — The Place, Dajonel's and Mickey's Gold Nugget. Her paternal grandfather, renown chef Charles Brandt, established Chalet Brandt, which her parents, local chef Eric Brandt and the late Betsy Brandt, purchased and ran after Charles Brandt retired.
Lamy made space in her home for pieces from both families and from the family restaurants.
The large, beautifully detailed screen in the foyer once decorated The Place. In the living room, painted a deep aqua, are two antique bookcases that belonged to Lamy's mother, chests from Yarbro and numerous decorative pieces, some passed down and some acquired.
"This is my Asian room, my peaceful room," Lamy said.
The dining room, with walls painted a natural cream, is centered with the Duncan Phyfe-style table where Lamy did her homework growing up. She found six complementing antique-style chairs on Craigslist. Over the table hangs a gorgeous chandelier with delicate branches and crystals.
Her mother's china cabinet showcases Yarbro's Wedgewood china as well as a collection of mixed-and-match pieces Lamy loves to use when she entertains.
"I have to have a little funk flair," she said.
The kitchen is large with plenty of room for a table and chairs and a built-in desk, which doubles as a bar. On it sits a mini traffic light from The Place that once alerted customers as to when the restaurant was open, about to close and/or closed.
The kitchen cabinets remain their natural wood color, and Lamy said she has no intention of painting them.
"They are going to stay wood," she said.
In the family room, a large fireplace is flanked by cabinets filled with decorative pieces. At the center of the seating area is one of Lamy's favorite treasures, a French coffee table with an Italian marble top.
The home has three bedrooms, with 5-year-old son Brandt Charles' decorated in a biplane theme. Another bedroom is Reid Lamy's office.
The master bedroom is steeped in the elegance of a French Provencal bedroom suite Lamy found at an estate sale. On one wall hangs Lamy's favorite piece, an old French trumeau mirror given to her by one of her mother's friends.
Adorning the walls throughout the house are paintings by Betsy Brandt and other local artists, including Alaine DiBenedetto, Robn Cook, Joe Heath, Debbie Luke and Lamy's high school art teacher, Leslie Hite.
The house has proved perfect for entertaining, with Lamy whipping up gourmet dishes she learned from watching family chefs at home and in their restaurants. She is just as comfortable entertaining at formal dinners as she is at casual parties around the backyard pool and patio.