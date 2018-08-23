Like lots of families, the Lovelaces filled in the blank spaces in their home over the years.
But, boy, did their three kids love that first incarnation of the living room where they could play volleyball on the concrete floors.
Bruce and Gretchen Lovelace built off Old Hammond Highway in 1987 when their sons were 6, 8 and 10 years old.
"After three or four years, we carpeted the living room," Gretchen Lovelace said of the home designed by her childhood friend, architect Henry Carville. "Not too long ago, we pulled up the carpet and put in a parquet floor in a design like those in some of the old homes in Europe."
Working with the late Ken McKay, one of Baton Rouge's early interior designers, the Lovelaces painted the entire interior of the home the same pale taupe color.
"Ken said as we lived in the house, we would adjust the color," Gretchen Lovelace said. "Some of the rooms have been lightened up a little, while others have been darkened up a little, but basically the colors have remained about the same."
Life for the Lovelaces centers around the large kitchen and breakfast area with natural oak cabinets and a glossy Brazilian cherry floor.
"We cook a lot, but all of my recipes are for at least 20 people because our family is so large," Gretchen Lovelace said. "My mother gave a lot of parties, and we do, too."
Her family, the Ohlmeyers, are from Plaquemine, and they are forever celebrating holidays and family occasions with assistance from Mary Franklin, who has run the Lovelace home for almost 40 years.
"Our generation gets together every other month to celebrate birthdays. We celebrate Easter for a week, and we get together the Saturday after Thanksgiving to do gingerbread houses," Gretchen Lovelace said. "We cook and we freeze, and we cook and freeze."
Years ago, after a Thanksgiving dinner with 90 close family members, one of the siblings said, "Tomorrow night, everybody get babysitters, so we can visit."
That began a tradition of a second Thanksgiving celebration, a seated black-tie dinner at the Lovelaces for Gretchen's parents, now deceased, her seven siblings and any children who have finished high school. Last year, the dinner was moved to Juban's.
"One of my sisters said she would pay for half the dinner if we could do it there again this year," Gretchen Lovelace said with a laugh.
But gatherings still happen often around the Lovelaces' dining room table, which comfortably seats a dozen.
The dining room, like the living room, is decorated with French and English antiques. Gretchen Lovelace recalled that McKay first suggested a chandelier that was "out of the budget" to hang over the table.
"When we decided we had enough money for a more elaborate one, Ken swapped out the one we had," Gretchen Lovelace said. In recent years, she has consulted with designer Becky Crockett, who worked with McKay.
And that big dining room table, which Gretchen Lovelace calls her "bass boat" — because she really wanted a boat, but her husband surprised her with the table instead —has seen more than food and family.
During the melee following Hurricane Katrina, some 30 friends and strangers who "camped out" with the Lovelaces found a place at the "bass boat," leaving behind small scratches and dings.
"They would come in with their computers and set up on the table to try to keep their jobs and businesses going," she said. "It was an interesting two months, but I love every scratch."
The living room, opposite the dining room, contains a fine English secretary with shelves displaying antique Chinese figures from McKay's private collection. One wall is decorated with large framed panels of wallpaper. In the front window is a round table McKay brought over before the home was on the Quota Club tour.
"When we were asked to be on the tour, the room had no furniture," Gretchen Lovelace said. "Ken said, 'You are going to do the tour, and you are going to have furniture in the room.'"
McKay put a large crystal vase on the round table.
"Ken used to decorate the suite for the Republican candidate for president at the Republican National Convention," she said. "He always used the crystal vase for flowers, but one day he showed up with that vase for me."
A guest room and the master bedroom suite are in a wing on the east side of the home.
A brass and wrought iron stair rail designed by the couple and crafted by metal artist Frank Land leads to the second floor with three bedrooms that all open to a balcony overlooking the backyard landscaped by Chris Braud around a flagstone patio. Because Gretchen Lovelace experienced two serious fires growing up, she made sure there was a fire escape from the balcony to the first floor.
Over the years, Gretchen Lovelace said she has held true to McKay's teachings about design and about people.
"When they (our sons) grew up and brought their wives home, we got pushback on those decorations," she said of the hunting themes in their boys' room, "and redid the rooms with a more classic theme.
"We followed Ken's advice. He always said there is no right or wrong but what makes people comfortable."