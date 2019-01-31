When 98-year-old botanical artist Margaret Stones died just after Christmas at her home in Australia, she left behind a body of work that will live on for years, especially in Louisiana.
In 1951, with no connections, no guaranteed income or resources other than her talents and a small portfolio of drawings, Stones journeyed from Australia to England and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. For 25 years, she was principal illustrator for the gardens' Curtis’s Botanical Magazine.
About a month before Stones died, LSU Press published “Native Flora of Louisiana,” a striking volume of her delicate watercolors that serves as testimony to Stone’s contributions to the study of Louisiana’s native plants and the profession of botanical illustration.
And though the folio-sized book does not contain watercolors of every plant native to the state (about 4,000 at last count), the book gathers in one volume the 226 artworks that Stones was commissioned to create by LSU Chancellor Paul Murrill in 1976 to celebrate the bicentennial of the United States and the 50-year anniversary of LSU’s campus.
The new book was a collaborative effort led by Louisiana artist and author Randy Harelson, who worked with the Friends of Margaret Stones, LSU botany professor Lowell Urbatsch (who wrote descriptions of each of the plants illustrated in the book), Murrill and the LSU Press to see to it that the works were published in large format in the same vein as John James Audubon’s “Birds of America.”
“The works deserved such a presentation, and the state is truly fortunate to have them,” said Ruthie Frierson, an accomplished gardener and a member of the New Orleans Town Gardeners, a member club of the prestigious Garden Club of America. “I can’t think of another state that has such a botanical treasure.”
Frierson said she and Stones, who corresponded for decades, spoke less than a month before Stones' death in late December.
“The book had been published, and it was on its way to her,” Frierson said. “Her voice was strong and she sounded so happy."