Summer is gone, so now it's time to think about the heat.
Specifically, think about the hottest parts of your yard or patio. And think about planting a tree that could shade those spots or possibly block sunlight from streaming through a window. An excellent choice for these applications is the Little Gem magnolia. This smaller-growing magnolia has been named one of the 2018 Louisiana Super Plants.
Few trees invoke the feeling of an old southern homestead like our native Southern magnolia, and Little Gem is no exception.
Southern magnolias are wonderful pollinators due to their fragrant, white flowers, which begin in late spring and continue until fall. As a native, these trees thrive in Louisiana’s climate and native soils and provide year-round landscape aesthetics.
Little Gem has smaller leaves than many of the other Southern magnolias, but it provides the dark green foliage with rusty-brown undersides year-round. One of the more compact commercial cultivars, Little Gem will grow between 25 to 30 feet tall and 10 to 12 feet wide.
Because of the compact and lower growing habits of Little Gem, it can be planted in clusters and used as a hedge screen. But Little Gem is bold enough to be plant alone as a beautiful specimen tree.
However you decide to use this Louisiana Super Plant, be sure keep in mind it’s mature size and plant it an appropriate distant from houses and other structures.
Got a question?
