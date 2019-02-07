With hard work and a "village" of helpers, Gerard "Gerry" and Pamela Bloom built their dream home.
"We were two civil servants. We wouldn't expect to have a house like this, but by God's grace and family, friends and neighbors, we did achieve this," said Pamela Bloom of the family's two-story, four bedroom home.
While the Blooms' three children — Christopher Brumfield, Megan Bloom and Patrick Bloom — were growing up, Pamela Bloom spent evenings designing her dream home.
"She would be on the floor sketching when I came home from work," said Gerry Bloom, a retired captain with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Some 20 years ago, the couple abandoned plans for a 10th anniversary trip to Hawaii and used the money they saved for the trip to make a down payment on a lot in Briarwood Estates.
"I used to drive by this neighborhood every day when I was in high school. I always loved it," said Pamela Bloom, who retired in 2018 from the LSU Office of Academic Affairs.
The Blooms paid for the lot for three years before they started building. They oversaw the entire project, hired the subcontractors and did a lot of the work themselves.
And called on their "village."
Draftsman Louis Neck drew the plans from Pamela Bloom's design. Fellow police officer Tyrone Honore framed the house. Christopher Brumfield and Pamela's brother, Michael Sanders, did the electrical work. A neighbor assisted with the plumbing, and Pamela Bloom's father, Billy C. Sanders, also retired from the BRPD, and his wife, Nell Sanders, painted all of the white trim.
Gerry Bloom laid the floors and moldings and supervised the entire project.
"Gerry worked so hard on this house," Pamela Bloom said. "He would come in from work and work on the house."
His skills as a hostage negotiator came in handy when getting bids for work on the house.
"When you build a house, you can save yourself thousands upon thousands of dollars, if you are careful," he said. "There was a difference of $8,000 between high and low bids for the AC system. You can figure quickly who is trying to work with you and who is not."
The downstairs of the home centers around a free-standing spiral wood staircase that separates the foyer from the great room with 20-foot ceilings, a fireplace, a wall of windows and built-ins.
The staircase, which required some maneuvering to fit into Pamela Bloom's plan, leads to a balcony that overlooks the great room and connects to a bedroom suite with a bathroom and exercise room for the now-grown children and another bedroom, where Gerry Bloom displays photos and memorabilia of the Corvette, his favorite car.
"On special occasions, we dress up like Batman and Robin and drive around in Gerry's special black Corvette," Pamela Bloom said.
Downstairs are the master bedroom and bath with a special closet Gerry Bloom built for his wife and "the most important room in the house," a princess room for their two granddaughters, Addison and Laney Brumfield, 10 and 8. The home also has a formal dining room as well as a study.
The modern kitchen features dark-stained cabinets, a center island and a seating area with a fireplace and television.
"This is where all of our parties end up," Gerry Bloom said.
The home took nine months to build, but the Blooms moved in before it was finished.
"We had to live in the kitchen for a while," Pamela Bloom said.
"We pretty much built the downstairs and then took a two-month break before we finished the upstairs," Gerry Bloom said.
In 2014, when he retired from the police department, the Blooms added a pool, and Gerry Bloom and Ricky Haley built a deck and cabana.
"It took 103 days working four or five hours a day," Gerry Bloom said.
It was finished in time for his retirement party, which was interrupted by a friendly police helicopter buzz over.
In the 16 years the Blooms have lived in their home, they have hosted numerous parties including a wedding, two retirement parties, a proposal party for Patrick and Devyn Bloom, numerous graduation and engagement parties and birthday parties hosted by daughter-in-law Jessica Brumfield for the granddaughters.
"Gerry built this house for all of our family and friends," Pamela Bloom said. "When God blesses you, you have to give back."