Driving through Old South Baton Rouge, it would be hard to miss Aldreamer Smith's garden. Masses of old-fashioned native flowers in reds, pinks, purples and oranges catch the eye with their colorful sizzle.
Smith's love of flowers has been with her most of her 88 years, ever since she was a child growing up in Point Pleasant, south of Plaquemine.
"My great-grandfather owned acres and acres of property," Smith says. "My grandmother and all of my great-aunts had their little gardens around the houses on their family plots. Each family member had a lot with their little garden."
When Smith was 11, she moved to Baton Rouge to live with her grandmother on East Washington Street, not far from where she lives now. She and her late husband, John, operated an upholstery business, John's Upholstery, in a shop behind the house. There wasn't enough room for a garden, but there was a vacant lot next door.
"I started coming here and digging and planting, but I didn't know who the lot belonged to," she says. "I started planting flowers, all the time praying that the person who owned the lot would come forward."
One day, her prayers were answered. The owner showed up.
"Believe it or not, I knew him, and I knew his mother," she recalls.
The owner, who lived in Detroit, wanted to sell the lot.
"My husband and I went to the bank and got the money and paid cash for this lot," says Smith, who calls the lot "holy ground" because she worked and prayed there.
The Smiths had friends who were bricklayers and carpenters. They laid a brick patio and built a covered deck at the center of the lot.
"My husband used to like to sit outside," she explains.
The yard is laid out in flower beds around a manicured lawn. To one side are seasonal annuals like black-eyed Susans, zinnias and a huge stand of bright red coxcomb interspersed with an occasional azalea, hydrangea, verbena and miniature rose. On the other side are masses of Mexican petunias that reseed every year.
"I just love blue flowers," Smith says. "They are my favorites."
Can't see video below? Click here.
A large camphor tree at the back of the property and a pine that provides some shade to the deck are the only trees in the yard. Behind the deck are pots filled with coleus in different colors surrounding an area that originally was filled with ferns.
"I had ferns here for years, but this past winter, they almost all died," Smith says, "but they are beginning to come back."
The cold winter also killed her cactus garden in a courtyard area between her back porch and the old upholstery shop, so she moved some pots of flowers into the empty space.
Smith is continually weeding, cleaning and watering, doing most of the work herself, although occasionally she hires someone to help out.
While she gives away a lot of plants, Smith also is always on the lookout to add something new.
She even nursed an unusual plant brought home from a Caribbean cruise. It's thriving in her garden.
"I buy a plant anywhere I see a plant I like," says Smith, who's a regular at Clegg's Nursery on Donmoor.
Smith worked for 42 years for Aileen and Ernest Dampf. After Ernest Dampf died and Aileen Dampf moved to St. James Place, Smith retired, but she still keeps up with the Dampfs' sons, Jack and Robert, and their wives and children.
She spends most of her free time working in her garden and doing volunteer work, especially in several community gardens in her neighborhood.
"I get them going and help people learn about gardening," she says. "I don't want any kind of job. I don't do anything but volunteering."