The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is urging the community to "search your cupboard, closets, nooks and crannies" for the 18th annual Attic Treasures & Collectibles Event.
Similar to PBS' "Antiques Roadshow," residents can bring their collectibles, antiques and other treasures for an expert assessment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The free event drew hundreds of people last year. Visitors will see art, old toys, pottery, jewelry, rifles, war artifacts, small furniture or other items of interest and hear the story behind the pieces.
There is a limit of three items per person at the event.
Library staff will be available to demonstrate the use of the P4A Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on "Antiques Roadshow" and available in-house and remotely to all patrons with an East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
For information, call (225) 231-3740 or visit https://ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques. To learn about the library and any of its other free programs, events and resources, visit ebrpl.com.