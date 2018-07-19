There are DIYers and then there's Sarah Kracke and Michael Book.
The couple took "do it yourself" to the extreme when he tackled most of the construction of a two-part addition that completely transformed their 80-plus-year-old Ogden Park brick cottage into a stylish, contemporary home.
But this wasn't an on-the-job training project. Book, a retired LSU photography professor, knew what he was doing.
"For most of my career at LSU, I did construction projects on the side and in the summer," said Book, who subcontracted the brickwork and plumbing, but did most of the construction with assistance from Jacob Botter, a former student who teaches photography in New Mexico.
Kracke and Book bought their home in 1995 after they married the previous year. As a consultant in several business areas, she often works from home.
"Our original goal was to build an office," Kracke said. "People were coming in and out at the house all the time."
What they ended up with is a combination of new and old.
Architect and designer Johnny Lackett, with suggestions from architect Bobby McAlpine, designed what the couple calls "the room," a kitchen-den-dining room combination that incorporated and expanded the original dining room and kitchen at the back of the house.
"We busted down the back wall and busted down the north wall and saved the bricks," Book said.
They used the bricks and old windows for the exterior on the front part of the addition — a bedroom, full bath and a funky half-bath added off the living room at the same time.
"We tried to salvage everything out of the old house into the addition," said Kracke.
Botter was given free rein to decorate the half-bath, so in went all sorts of eclectic pieces, including some salvaged from the demolition.
The view from "the room," through two full walls of windows, is the landscaped yard Book designed and maintains. The windows, originally painted white, are now a dark green, almost black, to match the dark stain on the kitchen cabinets.
Tai Nguyen, who built the new doors and windows for the back addition, used old longleaf pine beams he had been saving for years to make 2-inch thick wooden kitchen counters.
Kracke enjoys baking, but Book, an avid hunter, fisherman and gourmet cook, does most of the family cooking.
The kitchen is planned for entertaining, which the couple does regularly.
"If someone is not coming to our house for dinner, check my pulse," Kracke said with a laugh. "I like that this house has a lot of people coming and going, a lot of good times and good friends. I like the chaos of people coming and going."
The couple remained in the house the full nine months it took to complete the addition.
"It was madcap hilarity," is how Kracke summed it up.
With the exception of the addition, the couple basically kept the old part of the house, including the living room and solarium. Along the south side of the house is a wing with three bedrooms, including one that now serves as an office for both Kracke and Book.
Their home is filled with works of art from friends and a collection of watercolors done by Kracke's grandfather, who lived in Florala, Alabama.
"I love this house because it is filled with mementos I can track to points in my life," she said.
The couple is delighted with the recent rebirth of their Ogden Park neighborhood located north of Government Street, in the Mid City area off Acadian Thruway. The area is the beneficiary of recent development downtown and along Government Street.
"We were here pre-cool Mid City," Kracke said.
Book and Kracke take advantage of the nearby restaurants and businesses.
"I love Calandro's, Sutton's, Twine," she said. "I can walk to all the things I need."