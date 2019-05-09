Baton Rouge is lucky to have great green spaces. And right in the heart of the parish is the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens on Essen Lane.
Next week you can visit and learn a little more about the roses and tropical plants, herbs and orchards growing there as part of National Public Gardens Week, May 13-17.
Started as National Public Gardens Day in 2009 and later expanded to a week, the idea is to draw attention to these areas and their importance in enriching communities and environmental responsibility through engagement, sustainable practices and conversation.
A week of activities has been planned at the Botanic Garden, 4560 Essen Lane, to explore the site. The events are free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. Meet at the conference center. Thursday's session is for invited volunteers only.
Monday, May 13: Specialty Garden Day
- 9 a.m. — Presentation and Tour of Rose Garden
- 10 a.m. — Presentation and Tour of Tropical Plants in Louisiana
- 11 a.m. — Tour of Trees and Trails
Tuesday, May 14: Family Garden Day
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Presentation on Herbs and Pollinators
- 10 a.m. — Activities in the Herb and Pollinator Gardens; Make a Victory Garden, Learn About Bees and More
Wednesday, May 15: Farm Day
- Tour 1: 9 a.m. — Hayride and Tour of Orchard and All American Selection gardens
- Tour 2: 10:30 a.m. — Hayride and Tour of Orchard and AAS gardens
Friday, May 16: Historical Garden Day
- Tour 1: 9 a.m. — Tour of Windrush Garden
- Tour 2: 10:30 a.m. — Tour of Windrush Garden
For more information, visit lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.