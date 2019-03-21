The days are getting longer, and the weather is beginning to warm up. If you haven’t started your warm-season vegetables yet, there's still time. If your transplants are ready, then get them in the ground soon.
Warm-season vegetables include tomatoes, peppers and eggplants, but one of my favorite warm-season vegetables to grow is cucumbers.
Whether you like them just-picked fresh, pickled, in salads or on a sandwich, cucumbers are a great addition to any backyard vegetable garden. However, be forewarned — one plant will typically produce 30 to 40 cucumbers. Be sure to take this into consideration when deciding how many to plant.
Cucumbers, as well as other members of the cucurbit family, produce separate male and female flowers on the same plant. While the male will be the first to flower, the female will have an immature fruit attached to the base of the flower.
Usually, the female flowers will begin to appear within 10 days of the first male flower.
There are two general kinds of cucumbers — pickling and slicing. The pickling varieties produce short, blocky fruit with a tender skin that usually has more white color than the slicing types. The slicing types, typically used in salads, are long, dark green with a thicker, tougher skin.
Many varieties are available, but not all will grow well in the South.
A few varieties good for slicing include Dasher II, Diva, Olympia and Slice. If you are growing for pickles, consider Calypso, Fanipak or Jackson.
Cucumbers can take up a lot of room if left to grow on the ground. However, a common practice is to trellis the plant or allow it to grow on a chain-link fence. This will not only reduce the amount of space used in the garden but will also help reduce diseases that have detrimental effects on your cucumbers.
Cucumbers are relatively heavy feeders, so mix in a generous amount of compost to the hole's dirt prior to planting.
Two to three plants should be more than enough for one household. If you plant more, be prepared to share with neighbors and friends.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram, @rouses_horticulture.