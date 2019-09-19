“Spice Up Your Garden with Fall Color” and “Landscaping for Birds and Other Wildlife” are the topics for the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association’s session on Sept. 26.
A part of the group's Library Series, the meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
In the first hour of the session, Nancy Kora will present information on how to add color and texture to your fall garden with annuals and perennials that work in south Louisiana.
The second hour will focus on gardening to bring birds and other interesting critters into your garden, with Bob Dillemuth explaining how to plan a backyard wildlife habitat, including design, plant selection and other enhancements.
For additional information on the 2019 East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.