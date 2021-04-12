The LSU Hilltop Arboretum will hold a Spring Fling Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place to keep shoppers safe at the arboretum, 11855 Highland Road, between Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to review the site map, shopping guidelines, parking map and specialty vendor list at lsu.edu/hilltop.
The sale will include over 5,000 plants, representing 600 different species. There will be trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, ferns, fruits, gingers, edibles, ornamental grasses and more that run the gamut from native and traditional to eclectic and electric newcomers. Plants are imported from a diversity of nurseries in Louisiana and Texas.
A list of available plants will be posted at on the arboretum's site on the evening of Thursday, April 15.
A small number of masked volunteers will shoppers with plant selections.
Shoppers are responsible for managing their purchases and getting them to their car. There will be no Hilltop wagons, holding areas, cart runners or car loaders. You can bring your own wagon and helper.
Plans are subject to change as COVID-19 restrictions vary; any changes will be posted on the website.
The Hilltop Gift Shop will offer a 30% discount on all items, and the Yarden Sale will be joined by specialty plant and garden vendors in Vendor Village, located under the open-air pavilion.
Both a tax and a membership incentive add up to 20% in savings on plants purchased during the sale and may include additional benefits based on membership level.
For more information about the sale or to become a member, contact the arboretum at (225) 767-6916, visit the website or email hilltop@lsu.edu.