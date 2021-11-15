The Southern University Ag Center will hold its Fall Garden Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The workshop will be held at the SU Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, Multipurpose Building, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baker.
This year’s theme is Fall Back into the Joy of Gardening with Native Plants. Highlights include sessions on growing and picking muscadines; pecan tree as a legacy tree; seed saving; and USDA programs on pollinators and specialty crops
The event is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3nOl79p.
For additional information about the workshop, email Mila Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com, Stephanie Elwood at stephanie_elwood@suagcenter.com or Zanetta Augustine at zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com.