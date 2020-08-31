The Master Gardener certification class in Baton Rouge that had been scheduled to begin in September has been pushed back to begin on Oct. 6.
The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden will hold classes live and online. Participants may choose either method, but in-person space is limited because of social distancing.
Sessions will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. In-person classes will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.
The course fee is $150, and in-person space will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Application deadline is Sept. 25.
Registration and more information are available online at bit.ly/ebrmastergardener. Applications also are available at the Botanic Gardens visitor center.