Got an eye for photography? The LSU AgCenter wants your best shots of lawns, gardens, flowers, trees and vegetables for its 2023 Get It Growing calendar.
The deadline for entries is March 31. Entries must be high-resolution digital images submitted at LSUAgCenter.com/GIGCC.
“We encourage gardening lovers and photographers to submit their photos for the Get It Growing Calendar,” said Elma Sue McCallum, the project coordinator. “It’s a great way to share their work with the gardening community and be a part of a wonderful educational resource for Louisiana gardeners.”
All images must be the original work of the photographer submitting them. Each person is asked to limit their entries to 25 or fewer photos.
About 40 photos will be selected for the calendar. Twelve photos — one for each month of the year — will run full-page, and one will be used on the cover. The remaining images will appear throughout the calendar, which will include seasonal gardening advice and horticultural how-to articles.
Photographers whose pictures are chosen will have their names listed in the calendar and receive copies of the publication.
The 2022 edition of the calendar is on sale now at LSUAgCenter.com/OnlineStore.
The current edition includes monthly gardening tips from LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard, a feature on hydrangeas, illustrated instructions on creating a rain garden, a glossary of gardening terms and a Louisiana climate zone map.