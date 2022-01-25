LSU Hilltop Arboretum's annual gardening symposium, "The Nature of Oaks," is going virtual this year.
In observance of Arbor Day, the symposium will focus on the oaks, a keystone native tree species, in two Zoom presentations this week:
- "The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees," with Douglas Tallamy, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
- "Tree Guru Talks Oaks," with Scott Courtright, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
Registration fee, which includes both programs, is $50 for members/$65 for non-members, and free for members level $500 and above. The programs also will be recorded for viewing later.
In the first presentation, Tallamy "will relate what is going on in oak trees month by month, highlighting the seasonal cycles of life, death, and renewal," a news release says. "From woodpeckers, which collect and store hundreds of acorns for sustenance, to the beauty of jewel caterpillars, he will illuminate and celebrate the wonders that occur right in our own backyards."
Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has taught insect-related courses for 40 years.
Courtright, in the second talk, "will discuss the diversity of our native red and white oak trees, site conditions required to successfully grow the different oak species, and how to take care of them from seedlings to maturity," the release also says.
Courtright is owner of Trinity Tree Consultants, LLC which provides arboricultural, forest management, phytoremediation, ecological and natural resources consulting services. As a member of the American Society of Consulting Arborists, Courtright also provides expert witness support and testimony on arboricultural and ecological legal cases.
For more info, call (225) 767-6916 or email hilltop@lsu.edu.