The LSU Hilltop Arboretum will hold its Backyard Habitat Garden Tour featuring five gardens on Sunday, May 5.
These urban gardens, with their rich diversity of native plants and trees, will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at lsu.edu/hilltop, where you'll also find a tour map, or on tour day at the five gardens.
Gardens on tour are:
- Dick Ehrlicher, 5955 College Drive
- Harriett Pooler, 2439 Creekwood Drive
- Dorsey Peek, 2409 Creekwood Drive
- Dr. Lori Byrd, 2341 Creekwood Drive
- Brian Early, 2000 Quail Drive
At the Ehrlicher garden in Westdale Subdivision, landscape horticultural consultant Helen Peebles' work showcases how to transition a traditional garden into one more beneficial for wildlife by using native wildflowers, perennials, shrubs and trees. Peebles will be on hand to answer questions.
The three Creekwood Drive gardens are in Dawson Commons Subdivision, across from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Perkins Road. Their backyards connect to Dawson Creek, a natural habitat corridor. Two of these yards also have decks that extend into a cypress swamp teaming with wildlife. The third yard backs up to Dawson Creek’s bottomland hardwoods and reflects a different plant and wildlife habitat.
The garden on Quail Drive is the Louisiana Native Plant Garden at the entrance to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The diverse and educational garden showcases the beauty of Louisiana’s primary plant regions. Native flowers, shrubs and trees provide food that benefit pollinators and wildlife.
Members of the Louisiana Photographic Society will be at the gardens to give tips on photographing butterflies, birds, flowers and trees. Hilltop’s own Hodge Podge volunteers will be selling native plants on the afternoon of the tour at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road.
For more information, visit the website, call (225) 767-6916 or email hilltop@lsu.edu.