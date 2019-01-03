There's absolutely nothing traditional about the floor plan of George and Janet Newbill's three-story home in Country Club Place.
There's no center hall, so familiar in Louisiana, and three stories, complete with an elevator.
Architects Chuck Oliver and Rachel Dansky designed the luxury home with guest rooms and casual entertaining areas at ground level, living areas and more formal entertaining areas on the second floor and a very private master suite on the third floor.
Two wide, curved stairways, separated by a landing on the middle floor, connect the spaces along with the elevator.
The couple bought the house almost move-in-ready in 2013 when they decided to leave behind the upkeep of their huge yard and pool in White Oak Landing.
"We also wanted to move closer to the center of town," said George Newbill, a retired Albemarle executive vice president and avid golfer who liked the idea of living within walking distance of the Baton Rouge Country Club golf course.
Interior designer Anne McCanless is responsible for the interior style, using lots of natural materials and stone. Walls and woodwork are painted a subtle white, which the Newbills have accented with splashes of turquoise.
"We have a place in Gulf Shores, and we love the beach," Janet Newbill said, "so the beach was in our mind when we decorated this house."
But nearby beaches weren't the only influence, The home also has a Mediterranean feel reflective of a year the couple lived in Greece.
The entrance to the home is through a small courtyard that leads to the foyer with the massive staircase. Throughout the first floor are wide-plank wood floors in a neutral white.
The Newbills do some casual entertaining on the first level, which has a guest bedroom, two baths, a small sitting area that can serve as another bedroom and a semi-outdoor living space. The outdoor kitchen features stone-slab counters and appliances including a large barbecue grill. The pool courtyard has an outside living room with a fireplace and television.
"My ladies group loves to sit out here so they can hear the soothing sounds of water from the pool," Janet Newbill said.
The second floor is home to the living room, bar, separate formal dining room and the kitchen/keeping room, all bathed with natural light from windows in every room and floored with stone.
The kitchen has plenty of alder wood cabinets, shell limestone counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, some with wooden cabinet fronts. A painting by Lauren Barksdale of three turquoise pears hangs over the fireplace, injecting color into the neutral palette.
Other paintings by Barksdale and local artists including Betty Efferson and Jennifer Oliver are also found on the second floor. In the living and dining rooms are stone busts done by figurative ceramic artist Becky Gottsegen of the Newbills' five grandchildren.
A front balcony off the living room overlooks the common area of the development, which is beautifully maintained. A back balcony looks down to the enclosed courtyard on the first floor.
The third floor is the Newbills' haven, their master bedroom suite with his and her bathrooms and massive closets. Just outside the master suite is an oval study with a view of the golf course.
The Newbills said they love the casual living Country Club Place provides. It's the perfect family gathering place for their son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Courtney Newbill, and their two daughters who live nearby, and their daughter and son-in-law, Staci and Jason Coffey, and their son and two daughters who live in Mandeville.
In fact, it was Courtney Newbill who found the home.
"We were looking at another big house with a yard when Courtney said we needed to look at this one," Janet Newbill said. "The minute we saw the staircase, that was it."