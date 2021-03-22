If you've been watching experts and commentators appearing on television from their homes, you might have noticed some changes.
In the early days of lockdown, they sat in front of blank white walls. Now their homes frequently display prominent artwork.
"I don't think art is even something people thought of in April," said Claude Taylor, who created the Room Rater Twitter account with his fiancee, Jessie Bahrey.
Room Rater scores speakers' setups on a 10-point scale for details like lighting and camera level. Good artwork can boost a score.
It seems many Americans who are stuck staring at their walls have decided the pandemic gives them a good reason to pretty them up.
Online arts marketplace Etsy confirmed the trend. Comparing March-December 2020 to the same nine months in 2019, Etsy reported:
- 95% increase in searches for wall art
- 80% increase in searches for stained glass window or wall hangings
- 46% increase in searches for sculptures
While Etsy doesn't release data on actual sales, Adobe Analytics does track purchases online, and those numbers are even more dramatic: Average daily sales of "art goods," which includes sculptures, artworks and frames, increased 134% between the pre-coronavirus months of 2020 and last fall. Comparing September and October 2019 to the same two months in 2020, average online daily sales increased 109%.
Of course, many people don't have the money to buy art right now.
That doesn't mean your walls have to be plain or bare.
Easiest way to rejuvenate a room: Move your art. A piece can become almost invisible to us once it's been in the same place for a while. Put that picture, painting or sculpture in a different room, and it's like breathing new life into the art and the room.
And who says art has to be expensive? Do it yourself. It's easy and fun.
One economical way: If you have a painting or picture that has grown stale, give it a coat of paint and start over. There are lots of videos on YouTube, TikTok and other sites to watch for ideas.
For abstract pieces, swirl, twirl, splatter and spread your paint with abandon, stepping back from time to time to get perspective.
Don't like the results, paint over it and start again. And again.
Since we're not talking about making great art that's meant to last a lifetime, don't spend money on special paints (especially if you're a beginner). Rummage through your garage for paint leftover from another project or check out the "oops" shelf at your local hardware or paint store. Mix and match paints to get the colors you want.
Use a regular paintbrush or try a sponge or a tiny mop (like some people use for barbecue sauce). Bubble wrap and crumpled plastic bags can also make interesting patterns.
If you want a watercolor effect, thin the paint with water and dabble it on watercolor paper. To use it on a regular canvas, first coat it with a watercolor ground product, which allows the paint to flow. These products cost $10 to $25.
If splatters aren't your style, attempt simple shapes, like fruit, or geometrics drawn with the help of a ruler or a glass or bowl for circles. Rough-drawn circles can easily become abstract flowers.
One unique treatment is to use a trowel to apply a thick layer of spackle in deep grooves on a canvas, then paint it a bold black and white (or whatever colors you love). Sprinkle on flakes of gold leaf to add a little sparkle.
Another inexpensive way to create interesting art: books.
Shop thrift stores for coffee table books and carefully cut out pictures you like and frame them. Black and white photos can make an eye-catching statement, particularly when framed with an oversized matte.
Thrift stores are also good places to get canvases to paint over, or you just might find a painting or photo you like for only a few bucks. Look for a frame on the cheap that will jazz up an old painting or photo.
Colorful posters also make good wall art.
And, don't forget baskets. Old is new again, and lots of people are staging a cluster of baskets in different sizes and shapes across a wall. And they are really inexpensive, especially at thrift stores.
The bottom line: If you like it, hang it.