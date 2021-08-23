Sessions on Louisiana's Super Plants and growing orchids without a greenhouse are the topics for talks on Sept. 2 hosted by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association.
The talks — each about an hour — will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The talks are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener Donna Montgomery will kick off discussing reliable and beautiful plants selected this year as Super Plants by the LSU AgCenter for their superior performance under Louisiana growing conditions.
Master Gardener Terry Rehn will then talk about growing orchids successfully without a greenhouse, offering information on proper lighting, watering, temperature, fertilizing and humidity as well as easy-to-grow types.
The next session in EBRMGA’s Library Series will be Sept. 16 at the EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Presentations will be on “Native and Commercial Soils, Fertilizer Basics and Other Additive Options'' and “Cool Season Lawn and Garden Care.”
The association also sponsors plant health clinics at local garden centers and the Red Stick Market, works with school and community gardens throughout the parish and conducts plant sales at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden. All EBRMGA activities generate volunteer hours that help the AgCenter draw down federal funds to support its research activities.
For additional information, visit ebrmg.com.