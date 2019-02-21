Editor's note: This is an occasional series from the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge.
Louisiana is a bird watchers paradise.
According to Audubon Louisiana, the state supports over 100 million birds annually, including summer and winter residents as well as migratory birds.
So, if you want to be a bird watcher, this is the place to be. All you need are suitable binoculars and a bird guide, and you're good to go.
You can learn more about the hobby by participating in local activities. Baton Rouge Audubon offers bird walks and educational programs. See the schedule at braudubon.org. Walks are also held at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp. Check out the schedule at brec.org/index.cfm/park/BluebonnetSwamp. Wild Birds Unlimited, 8342 Perkins Road, also holds free guided bird walks. Register at the store to receive walk schedules.
Once you spot a bird, you'll want to know more about it. “A Birder’s Guide to Louisiana” by the American Birding Association is a free PDF guide that can be downloaded or you can purchase a hard copy of the book.
Katie Percy, an avian biologist with Audubon Louisiana, recommended the free Audubon ID field guide app for phones. It offers photographs of species as well as song recordings to help identify birds.
“I really encourage a new birder to partner up with someone who is more experienced," Percy said. "It helps with learning and adds to the enjoyment.”
For more information, visit the Baton Rouge Audubon Society at braudubon.org or call Wild Birds Unlimited at (225) 408-0600.
LMNGBR seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.