The 20th annual Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Summer Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd.
Among the plants for sale will be day lilies, Louisiana iris, gingers, butterfly plants, herbs, roses, vegetables, fruit trees, camellias trees, carnivorous plants, bromeliads, ferns, native plants, perennials and more. The sale will take place along the sidewalk of the parking lot near the playground.
The sale area is accessed through the parking lot between the Garden Center and the Children’s Playground. Masks and social distancing are required.
The sale is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation Board, Friends of the Botanic Garden and BREC.
Members of various plant societies and vendors will be available in the sales areas to discuss the basics of selecting, growing and maintaining plants being sold.
Proceeds from the sale go to the development of the Botanic Garden, which has been built and is maintained by members of area plant societies and volunteers working together with BREC.
For information about joining the project, email John Hough, president of the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation, at JEdgarHough@gmail.com.