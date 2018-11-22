Throw a party and everyone ends up in the kitchen.
So when Valerie and Todd Schexnayder built their new home, they knew their kitchen would have to be able to handle not only the cooking chores but also a crowd.
"My husband is from a family of 10 kids," Valerie Schexnayder said. "We can end up with as many as 60 or 70 people for Christmas dinners."
Getting the kitchen of her dreams was important.
Working with builder Scott Bardwell, Schexnayder planned every cabinet and drawer. Now you can see the result of her efforts when Schexnayder and seven others open their homes on Dec. 9 for the Junior League of Baton Rouge's sixth annual Kitchen Tours.
In designing their home in Long Farm Village, the Schexnayders opted for open spaces, with the kitchen opening to both the dining room and the living room/sunporch combination.
The kitchen has a modern look, with Carrara marble counters, a beveled subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry and stainless appliances. Wide-plank hardwood floors temper the cool finishes.
One of the couple's favorite spots is the beverage bar with a built-in wine cooler and a countertop coffee maker. Cabinets above the bar are fitted with glass shelving, where Schexnayder displays her crystal.
Other kitchen cabinets are outfitted for storage and for access to items needed for cooking. On both sides of the cooktop are special drawers for spices and condiments.
"I can just reach down and get what I need while I am cooking," Schexnayder said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Behind the kitchen is a large walk-in pantry and a "drop room," which is accessed from the garage.
"Todd and the boys have drawers where they can put their things as they come in the house," said Schexnayder, an attorney and CFO of the Junior League.
The Schexnayders, who moved to Baton Rouge from New Orleans after their home flooded in Hurricane Katrina, were able to salvage some of their furniture, including their antique dining-room table and chairs. In planning their home, they wanted to be sure the dining-room area was large enough for these pieces that have so much sentimental value.
They also wanted their home to have a "New Orleans look," said Schexnayder, who worked with interior designer Kenneth Brown to select the neutral colors for the home's interior. He picked a palette of grays with varying shades in the kitchen and adjoining areas of the large, open room.
Stone and Cloth is the sponsor of the Kitchen Tours, presented for the first time by the Junior League's award-winning River Road Recipes cookbooks.
"We wanted to merge the great legacy of River Roads with the Kitchen Tours," said Junior League President Zelma Frederick. "The two league projects are a natural fit."
Kitchen Tours
The Junior League of Baton Rouge's self-guided tour of eight kitchens in the Garden District, LSU Lakes area, Long Farm Village, Old Jefferson, Bocage Lakes and the Country Club of Louisiana
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.
TICKETS: $20 in advance at JuniorLeagueBR.org; $25 on tour day at Stone and Cloth, 1575 Lobdell Ave. A limited number of $100 VIP tickets, which include brunch and a wine limo bus tour, are available.
INFO: Email kitchentours@juniorleaguebr.org or (225) 924-0298