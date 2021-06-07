Learn about native flowering shrubs and how to enrich your soil at the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association's talks from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Zachary Regional Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
The talks are free, and open to the public. Registration is not required but seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth will discuss a variety of native shrubs notable for the beauty of their blooms. These shrubs offer not only seasonal interest and diversity but provide habitat for birds and wildlife.
The second presentation, “Native and Commercial Soils, Fertilizer Basics and Other Additive Options,” explains how various types of soil differ in composition and use. Master Garderner Kerry Hawkins will also discuss the importance of soil sampling and explain how to interpret soil analysis reports. The presentation includes information on commonly used fertilizers as well as compost and other natural additives.
The Zachary program is part of the EBRMGA annual Library Series. After a summer break, the talks will resume Sept. 2 with information on Louisiana Super Plants and “Growing Orchids Without a Greenhouse” at the Central Branch Library.
The EBRMG association also sponsors plant health clinics at local garden centers and the Red Stick Market, works with school and community gardens throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and conducts plant sales at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden. Activities generate volunteer hours that help the AgCenter draw down federal funds to support its research activities.
For additional information on the gardening talks or activities, visit ebrmg.com.