With just a few changes, the LSU Hilltop Arboretum will hold its 37th annual PlantFest on Oct. 16-17.
More than 5,000 plants will be for sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days at the arboretum, 11855 Highland Road.
Coronavirus precautions, including face masks and social distancing, will be in place to keep shoppers safe. Those planning to attend should review the site map and shopping guidelines as well as the parking map at lsu.edu/hilltop.
If you expect to buy lots of plants, bring your own wagon and helper, as Hilltop will not have wagons, holding areas, cart runners or car loaders.
For sale will be trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, ferns, fruits, gingers, camellias, incredible edibles, ornamental grasses and more that run the gamut from native and traditional to eclectic and electric newcomers. Plants are imported from nurseries in Louisiana and Texas. Plants for sale will be posted online on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 15.
The Hilltop Gift Shop and Yarden Sale will be set up outside, joined by specialty plant and garden vendors under the open-air pavilion. Both a tax and a membership incentive that add up to 20% in savings on plants purchased during the sale are available and may include additional benefits based on membership level. Become a member of the Friends of Hilltop Arboretum by Oct. 8 to enjoy member-only shopping days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15.
The annual presale PlantFest Teaser will be online only this year.
Filmed in her garden and Treesearch Nursery in Houston, Heidi Sheesley will be featured in a video sharing her knowledge about growing 37 hard-to-find plants for the Gulf Coast. A link to the video and a link to the online plant sale will be sent via email to all who sign up. The online session is free for Friends members.
All 37 plants Sheesley talks about will be available for sale through Oct. 9.
For more information, to register for the PlantFest Teaser ($10) or to become a member, contact LSU Hilltop Arboretum at (225) 767-6916, visit lsu.edu/hilltop, or email hilltop@lsu.edu.
BR Green trees
Baton Rouge Green is holding its Tree Spree from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Clegg's Nursery, 5696 Siegen Lane.
Experts will be on hand to answer questions. Buy BR Green-approved trees and the nursery will make a donation to the organization.
For more information, visit batonrougegreen.com.
Plants groups holding sale Saturday
Several area plant groups are joining together to hold a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Baton Rouge Bromeliad Society, the Baton Rouge Cactus and Succulent Society, and the Louisiana E Branch of the American Begonia Society will hold a joint exhibit and sale at 12655 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road.
Members of the various societies will be available to discuss growing plants and to sign up new members. There will also be an organizational meeting to start a Louisiana Carnivores Plant Society.
The event is outside with spacing between areas. Those attending should wear masks and observe physical distancing.