If you have ever been enthralled by the beauty or structure of an orchid, then plan to attend the Baton Rouge Orchid Society’s annual Orchid Show and Sale this weekend.
Hundreds of orchids in all shapes, sizes and colors will be on display and for sale at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Both hobby and commercial exhibitors will use their imaginations to carry out the show's theme, Orchids on the Bayou.
Flowers and displays will be judged, and winners will be tagged so those attending can see the best of the best.
Potting demonstrations will be held throughout the event, and, if you bring your plants, Orchid Society members will demonstrate how to do it and provide supplies. Members also will be on hand to answer questions, advise on purchases and offer any other orchid-related assistance.
Several plants will also be raffled, with winners chosen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Commercial vendors from across the Gulf Coast region will have for sale a wide variety of orchids, ranging from small seedlings to plants in bloom.
For more information, visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com or call (225) 383-3554 or (225) 308-1404.