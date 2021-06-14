When you see daylilies putting on their impressive show at this time of year, you have to wonder why they're not in every yard.
Dazzling spots of color in the landscape, these herbaceous perennials are one of the most carefree flowering plants you can put in dirt.
The daylily is a member of the lily family, and its Latin name Hemerocallis translates to “beauty for a day” because the flowers typically open for only one day. However, what they lack in longevity, they make up for in numbers, with a quick succession of blooms throughout the summer and into the fall.
Daylily flowers are trumpet-shaped, with double and single versions that range in size from 2 to 6 inches. Originally found only in burgundy, yellow and orange, these days there are many new colors from which to choose, including gorgeous peach, creamy whites, purples, lavender, rose and even pinks. There are multi-colored selections as well.
Flowers form on single stalks that can contain several blooms and can grow up to 36 inches tall, making them an excellent cut flower for the garden. The heirloom types make especially great cut flowers.
The best time to cut daylilies is when the buds are just about to open. Remember, flowers only last one day. There can be more than one bloom per stalk, and individual blooms will continue to open over a few days.
Some daylilies are evergreen or semi-evergreen in that their foliage will remain green in winter in mild climates. Many varieties go dormant and die back to the ground in winter regardless of the climate.
Many will rebloom, and most can be encouraged to produce new blooms by removing faded flowers. There also are compact varieties that sport smaller flowers and are well suited for small areas and for use as a border plant.
The plant foliage is narrow and strap-like with thick blades. Once established, daylilies are drought tolerant.
Plants grow best in full sunlight in a fertile, moist and well-drained soil, but will also grow in partially shaded areas. The best time to plant them is in the fall and early spring. For containers, just about any time will work.
Daylilies tolerate a wide range of soil types and are easy-care with few disease or major pest problems. Aphids, spider mites and thrips can be a problem and prevent flower blooms from opening if heavily infested. Use a year-round horticulture oil spray to help control.
One disease problem is daylily rust, identified by orange powder spots on the undersides of leaves. Infected plants should be cut back to an inch or less and treated repeatedly with labeled fungicides. Foliage from infected plants should be removed and destroyed or you may choose to remove the infected plants altogether and replace with a variety less susceptible to the disease. Fungicides recommended (for prevention more than control) are Systhane, Banner Maxx, Contrast and Heritage. All are systemic materials. Others to consider are Strike (systemic) and Dithane (protectant/contact). Most broad-spectrum contact and systemic fungicides may be somewhat effective and may be useful in combination; however, effectiveness is limited.
Varieties less susceptible to the disease include Little Business, Mini Pearl, Butterscotch Ruffles, Mac the Knife, Yangtze and Holy Spirit. Local nurseries can also help identify less susceptible varieties.
Overcrowding of plants can cause a decline in flower production, so thin the plants every three to five years in late fall or after plants have finished blooming. You can replant in other areas or share them with friends.
Plants are easily propagated by dividing clumps, or they can be grown from seeds. Daylilies produce three-celled pods with black seeds. Fertilize plants in late winter or early spring with a low-nitrogen fertilizer such as a 5-10-10 or 6-12-12 at a rate of half-cup per square yard.
Some varieties recommended by AgCenter professor emeritus Allen Owings are the Joy of Living that is part of the Southern Living Plant Collection, Butterfly Bliss (lavender), Celebration (peach with rose coloring), Goldie Locks (ruffled golden yellow), Family Reunion (yellow), High Voltage (bright red). Some others include Catherine Woodberry (lavender-pink), Grape Ripple (purple-burgundy), Happy Returns (bright yellow), Pretty Woman (rosy pink), Ruby Stella (red) and Stella d’Oro (creamy yellow).
Check out local garden centers for their available selections. If you are close with neighbors, ask them to share a few when they next thin their plants.