Shop from more than 3,000 homegrown perennials and annuals specifically selected by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners at its annual plant sale March 27.
The sale starts at 8 a.m. with ticketed one-hour time slots until 2 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
“Due to crowd limitations, all attendees are required to purchase a ticket for one-hour scheduled time slots,” said Jeff Kuehny, resident director of the AgCenter Botanic Gardens.
Get the $10 ticket at brmgplantsale.eventbrite.com. The ticket price will go toward your purchase on the day. Limited tickets are available for each time slot.
Refunds will not be offered. If you do not attend, the ticket cost will be considered a donation.
The sales raise money to support the educational activities of the Master Gardeners and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens.
Masks and social distancing are required. Pets are not allowed.
For more information, call the Botanic Gardens at (225) 763-3990.