The very old concept of using native plants is making its way back into mainstream urban yards and landscapes.
But what exactly defines a plant as native versus an introduced species? The United States National Arboretum defines a native plant as one that occurs naturally in a particular region, ecosystem or habitat without direct or indirect human intervention.
While that's pretty specific, others define a native plant as one that's native to a nation or a state.
If you're considering planting native plants, don't let these definitions box you in to a particular set of plants.
In Louisiana, more than 2,090 native species occur naturally. That's a lot of plants from which to choose for your yard. Incorporating one or two, or maybe even four or five, different species into yards will help to diversify the plant materials, palette and wildlife in your garden.
It is often mentioned that having native species of plants in your yard helps support wildlife. Let's look at the numbers and data to support this claim. Oak trees can support up to 534 species of additional life. This includes the caterpillars that eat the foliage and the birds that eat the caterpillars. Also included are the mosses and the lichens that grow on the trunks and the branches of our oaks. Maples support nearly 300 additional species of life, and elms support 213 species. A river birch can support over 400 species of life.
These are some staggering numbers to consider for just planting a few native trees. The end of September and early October aren't quite time to be planting trees in your landscape, as it is still rather warm outside. But now is the time to research which trees you may want to plant in late fall and early winter as the temperatures begin to cool. Making the proper selection of native trees now will make all the difference in years to come as that tree begins to grow and mature.
One of my favorite Greek proverbs says a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.
If you are interested in learning more about native trees or volunteerism centered about native plantings, consider joining the volunteer docents who help lead children for the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens Trees and Trails Field Trip Program.
The Trees and Trails Program uses Project Learning Tree activities to connect the outdoors to the classroom. This experience teaches students firsthand about nature, the importance of maintaining ecosystems and the cultural heritage of our region. You don't need any prior knowledge as partnerships and training with experienced docents are offered.
The fall orientation for volunteer docents will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Ione E. Burden Conference Center. For more information about the Trees and Trails Program or to register for the orientation, visit lsuagcenter.com/botanicgardens under the Youth and Education tab or contact Sarah Rayner at srayner@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225)763-3990, ext. 3.
