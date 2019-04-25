Learn about growing succulents and climbing gardens when the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association holds another of its Library Series on May 2.
The two sessions, which run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will be held at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The programs are free and open to the public. No registration is required.
In the first presentation, “Getting Creative with Succulents,” Louisiana Master Gardener Joyce Ryder will demonstrate how to properly plant succulents in the landscape, in containers or as decorations. A themed home decorating project will also be demonstrated.
The second talk, “Climbing Gardens: Adding Height to your Garden,” will explore some varieties of vines and other climbing plants that can be used to create unique spaces.
“All gardens need height to give them three dimensions and extend the planting areas,” said speaker Sherry Eubanks, a Louisiana Master Gardener for more than 17 years.
She will have photos showing how to increase the feeling of space and create privacy, by using arbors, trellises and other structures.
The next Library Series program is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., and will feature presentations on “Daisies and Other Flowering Perennials” and “Incredible Houseplants … That Anyone Can Grow!”
For additional information on the library series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.