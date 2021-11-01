Are you ready for 2022? The LSU AgCenter is, and has its Get It Growing calendar ready to go.
Designed with local gardeners in mind, each month of the calendar provides helpful hints from the AgCenter alongside with colorful images of flowers, fruits, vegetables and trees.
Copies of the calendar — along with numerous other gardening publications — can be purchased online at LSUAgCenter.com/OnlineStore.
The full-color, 32-page calendar offers monthly tips from horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard, who serves as the spokesperson for the popular AgCenter Get It Growing educational campaign. Other features include a spotlight on growing hydrangeas, a glossary of gardening terms, a how-to section on creating a rain garden, a list of LSU AgCenter horticulture publications and a map of Louisiana growing zones.
Calendar photos are selected in a statewide contest each year. Winners whose pictures appear in the 2022 publication are Ann Anderson, New Orleans; Norman Balliviero, Belle Chasse; Lindsey Capdepon, Lacombe; Candace Chaney, Shreveport; Kaylee Deynzer, Baton Rouge; Kristi Hammatt, Baton Rouge; Robyn Husband, Many; Claudia Husseneder, St. Gabriel; Casey Jones, Shreveport; Debra Jones, Walker; Jackie Kyzar Ducote, Denham Springs; Nadine Melancon, Lafayette; Taylor Naquin, Metairie; Anna Poe, Natchitoches; Scott Reed, Pine Prairie; Conchita Richey, Gonzales; Maureen Theriot, Harvey; and Lisa Tortorich, Nine Mile Point.