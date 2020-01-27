A new series of free programs designed to provide hands-on instruction about plants and planting is coming to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden this year.
Green Stick Workshops, the first of which is Saturday, Feb. 1, will provide demonstrations by botanic garden's staff, local experts and others, and give participants a chance to do the work themselves.
“The workshops provide the community with the opportunity to explore the positive impacts of plants and the environment both indoors and outdoors,” said Jeff Kuehny, resident director at Burden.
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present Saturday's inaugural workshop, Basic Pruning Fundamentals, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Ione Burden Conference Center at the botanic gardens, 4560 Essen Lane.
Following an introduction to pruning and pruning fundamentals, activities will focus on the proper methods for pruning roses and crape myrtle trees, as well as selecting and caring for pruning tools. There will also be time for questions.
Bring pruning shears, gloves and a long-sleeve shirt to tackle rosebush pruning.
Attendance for the workshop is limited to 60 adults (youngsters may accompany parents or guardians). Preregistration is required at greenstickworkshoppruning101.eventbrite.com.