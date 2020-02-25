Do you have questions about growing herbs? Does lavender elude you? Can you make a pizza garden?
Find out the answers to these questions and so many more at the Herb Society of America — Baton Rouge Unit's annual Herb Day on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The free event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
Thousands of healthy herb plants, including unusual ones, will be for sale.
Four classes are being offered: 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. — Butterflies and Pollinators; 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Herbs by the Season, What to Plant in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter; 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. — Succulents; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Herbal Teas.
Youngsters can make their own tiny leprechaun gardens and visit the Herb Plant Petting Zoo; musicians will play; and merchants will offer a variety of goods.
Meet local environmentalists and naturalists, beekeepers and craftspeople, and learn more about local organizations.
For further information, contact Claudia Ross at (225) 268-5256 or email claudia@rossandcompany.net.