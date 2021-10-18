More than 5,000 plants will be for sale when the LSU Hilltop Arboretum holds its 38th annual PlantFest! from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Staged at the arboretum, 11855 Highland Road, the sale includes trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, ferns, fruits, gingers, camellias, incredible edibles, ornamental grasses and more that run the gamut from native and traditional to eclectic newcomers.
The more than 600 species of plants are being imported from nurseries in Louisiana and Texas.
A small number of people, all masked, will be on hand to help shoppers with plant selections.
COVID-19 precautions are in place to keep shoppers safe, including face masks at checkout and social distancing. There will be no wagons, holding areas or people to help load cars. It's recommended that you bring your own wagon and helper.
The Hilltop Gift Shop and Yarden Sale will be joined by specialty plant and garden vendors in Vendor Village, located under the open-air pavilion. The vendors will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing.
For participating vendors, shopping guidelines, a site map and parking map, visit lsu.edu/hilltop.