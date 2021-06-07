Baton Rouge is a world-class counter of all things found in nature.
In the recent City Nature Challenge competition, which took place across the globe from April 30 to May 3, residents were asked to show the wildlife in their area, including wild plants, animals, insects, mushrooms, fish, turtles and any other natural feature that could be photographed with a smartphone and sent to the iNaturalist app.
More than 52,000 people across six continents and 44 countries documented 1.27 million wildlife observations for the sixth annual community science initiative.
So, how’d Baton Rouge do?
- Number of observations: Baton Rouge ranked 22nd in the U.S.; 40th in the world.
- Number of species documented: Baton Rouge ranked 20th in the U.S.; 28th in the world.
- Number of participants: Baton Rouge ranked 36th in the U.S.; 53rd in the world.
In addition to competing with cities all over the world, within in the state, Baton Rouge bested neighboring Master Naturalist regions of Greater New Orleans, which came in second in the state, and Southwest Louisiana, which came in third.
“I’m so amazed at our great results that exceed all expectations, and I am so glad people enjoyed it,” said Amber King, a Louisiana Master Naturalist who chaired the CNC locally.
Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge sponsored the local competition, and participants collected biodiversity data across nine of 12 parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. That included 1,000 observations at both BREC and LSU, over 300 observations in Louisiana State Parks and more than 250 observations in Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries management areas.
The breakdown of the findings included:
- 264 participants in nine parishes
- 1,539 species documented
- 7,687 observations submitted to iNaturalist
The most observed species here was the Eastern pondhawk dragonfly (Erythemis simplicicollis).
Other highlights from Baton Rouge participants included the limpkin, a snail-eating bird that has been seen recently in Louisiana; a red-cockaded woodpecker, an endangered species sighted near the Tickfaw River; and a weevil (lixus placidus), observed for the first time in Louisiana and found in the meadow of LSU Hilltop Arboretum.
The City Nature Challenge was created by the California Academy of Science and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in 2016 and has expanded the citizen science event to take place on six continents. Observations gathered during these surveys become an open-source data that help scientists inform resource management and detect patterns of global change.
The local partners in the Baton Rouge nature challenge included the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Coastal Plains Outdoor School, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, LSU Hilltop Arboretum and Wild Birds Unlimited Baton Rouge, who helped host events and promote the Baton Rouge City Nature Challenge in the community.