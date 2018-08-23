In the not too distant past, people ate the green foliage that sprouted from the tops of beets — not the red bulbous root we enjoy today. This root was known as the blood turnip.
Beets, or beta vulgaris, are relatively easy-to-grow yet less common vegetable in the home garden.
Beets can be grown in Louisiana in both the spring and fall, although the fall crop tends to produce a higher-quality beet. This can be attributed to the falling temperature of autumn rather the rising temperature of spring.
Like all root crops, beets are a direct-seeded vegetable, meaning you won't be able to purchase transplants or grow your own transplants like you would with tomatoes or peppers.
Beet seeds should be planted about a quarter-inch deep spaced 2 inches apart in rows. When direct seeding beets, carrots or lettuce, grab a small handful of seeds and sprinkle them in planting rows. You most likely will over plant the amount needed. This is all part of direct seeding.
Once the seeds have germinated, thin the plants so they are about 2 inches apart. If you are growing for winter storage, you need to have more room for the beets to expand, so thin them to 3-4 inches apart. When thinning, consider keeping the plants you are pulling up and using the tops in a salad for unique color and taste.
Beets are a relatively fast-growing crop. You should expect beet seeds to germinate within seven to 14 days, with harvest typically between 55 and 60 days after planting. Late August to mid-September is a great time to plant seeds. Beets prefer to grow in cooler temperatures, but if it doesn't get cooler, expect to harvest slightly earlier than 55 days after planting. The hot weather will cause the beet roots to toughen and become less palatable.
We know you can eat the beet roots and the foliage, now what else can you do with them? If you boil the beets, you can use the leftover water to dye clothing, such as T-shirts, socks and handkerchiefs.
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram at @rouses_horticulture.