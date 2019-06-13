The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association Library Series will hold talks on year-round culinary herbs and hydroponics on June 20 at the East Baton Rouge Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
The program, which is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
The first presentation, “Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs,” offers tips for growing old-fashioned kitchens gardens as well as less familiar herbs essential to newly popular cuisines.
Learn which herbs grow best when planted in the fall and which thrive in the spring. The talk includes methods for preserving your harvest and foolproof recipes using fresh-from-the-garden herbs.
In the second talk, LSU AgCenter horticulture agent Lee Rouse presents “Hydroponics: You Don’t Have to Get Your Hands Dirty Any Longer.” He will focus on the basic principles of hydroponics and how to implement them on your patio or window sill.
For information on the series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.