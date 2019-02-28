As spring gets closer, you may notice your lawn is beginning to come alive. While it may not need to be mowed weekly yet, now is a great time to make sure your mower is ready to tackle the seasons ahead.
If you feel comfortable with small engines, some easy maintenance can extend the life of your mower. Or you can take your mower to a small-engine shop for a checkup.
Be sure to read your operator’s manual for specific instructions. And always disconnect the spark plugs before working on your mower.
All the mowing you did last year has probably dulled your mower's blade. Depending on the severity, you can either sharpen or replace it. Having a sharp blade is critical to a clean cut. Dull blades will make a rough cut and cause the tips of the grass to turn brown.
Determine the type of air filter you have on your mower. You will either have a paper or foam filter. If you have a paper filter, you need to replace it when it looks dirty. If you have a plastic or foam filter, it should be washed with warm, soapy water. Allow the filter to air-dry thoroughly, then apply two tablespoons of clean mower oil evenly to lightly coat the filter.
Spark plugs should be replaced annually. Disconnect the wire from the plug first. Then, remove spark plug with wrench or pliers. Bring the spark plug with you to the store to ensure you get the right replacement part.
Lastly, a good old-fashioned cleaning goes a long way. With an empty gas tank (and spark plug disconnected), turn your mower on its side. Use a garden hose to spray and loosen large debris. Then use a brush along with soapy water to clean out the remaining debris. Be sure to dry the mower in order to prevent rusting.
As gardeners, we tend to focus more on the maintenance of the plant material and the weeds that may encroach, and all too often we neglect the tools that make our lives and gardening so much easier.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram, @rouses_horticulture.